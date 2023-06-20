Steelers make signings official, release WR Anthony Miller

After reports surfaced on Monday that the Steelers were adding a linebacker and a long snapper to their offseason roster, the Steelers officially announced the signings of Nick Kwiatkoski and Rex Sunahara. Additionally, the Steelers released wide receiver Anthony Miller to make room on the 90-man roster.

We have signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara and released WR Anthony Miller. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/Oh76NL3Ja0 pic.twitter.com/NZBadxmD54 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 20, 2023

In Steelers minicamp for a tryout last week, Nick Kwiatkoski was a fourth-round draft pick for the Chicago Bears in 2016. After four years with the Bears, Kwiatkoski played two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and last year with the Atlanta Falcons. In his NFL career, Kwiatkoski has appeared in 89 games with 34 starts with 293 tackles and 7.0 sacks. Kwiatkoski also has six forced fumbles, 12 passes defensed, and two interceptions as an inside linebacker.

Long snapper Rex Sunahara is not new to the Steelers organization as he spent the end of the 2021 NFL season on the Steelers practice squad. Sunahara spent three years with the West Virginia Mountaineers from 2017 through 2019 and was also a member of the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL this spring.

As for the release of wide receiver Anthony Miller, a tweet he sent on Monday raised suspicions that his time with the Steelers was coming to an end.

Thank You Pittsburgh — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) June 19, 2023

Miller joined the Steelers mid season in 2021 after he was released by the Houston Texans. Miller was signed to the Steelers practice squad and was elevated for one game where he had one reception for two yards. Miller spent the entire 2022 season on the Reserve/Injured List due to a shoulder injury sustained in training camp. Miller signed a one-year contract with the Steelers following the 2022 NFL season but was reportedly not a full participant in OTAs due to a hamstring injury. In four NFL seasons, Miller has 1,589 yards on 140 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason.