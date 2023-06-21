Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: Draft to the Future, Part 2: The strongest and weakest position groups in the 2024 class

Once, again, it’s never too early to start thinking about the Steelers draft approach in 2024. What may the Men of Steel need next time they go up to the podium? In Part 2, join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they look at more potential Steelers draft needs.

Strongest position groups in 2024

Weakest position groups in 2024

The Scho Bro Show: 5 biggest unknowns heading into the Steelers 2023 season

There’s things that you know and things that you guess. When it comes to the Steelers for 2023, there are still a lot of things that are unknown. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Things that you know and things that you guess

Steelers Summer Goals

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Why Patrick Peterson was the best acquisition this offseason

When it comes to the long list of outside free agents acquired by the Steelers this past offseason, there is no doubt Patrick Peterson tops them all. Jeff Hartman talks about this, as well as answer questions in the Mailbag Segment, all on the Wednesday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The glory of Patrick Peterson

The Mail Bag

