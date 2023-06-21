Former Steelers OLB Clark Haggans dies at age 46

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a member of their own on Tuesday. According to multiple sources, former Pittsburgh pass rusher Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46.

He was 46.

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. pic.twitter.com/s1tNqDBECw — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 21, 2023

Haggans was a fifth-round pick out of Colorado State by the Steelers in 2000 and a member of the 2006 Super Bowl XL championship team. During his time with the team he anchored the outside with Joey Porter after Jason Gildon’s departure from the team. When James Harrison took over for Porter, it was LaMarr Woodley who ultimately resulted in Haggans leaving Pittsburgh to play for the Arizona Cardinals. Following his stint with Arizona, Haggans played one season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Haggans hung up the cleats and retired in 2013. He finished his Steelers career with 332 tackles and 32.5 sacks.

The cause of his death has not been reported at this time.

Haggans leaves a son and daughter behind. Out condolences go out to the Haggans family, and all of the Steelers players, coaches and personnel who knew Haggans well and are impacted by his untimely passing.