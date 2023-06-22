Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

FFSN’s The Call Sheet w/ K.T. Smith: What makes a great NFL offense?

With Jim Wexell and Jeremy Hritz and The Steel City Insider out until the start of training camp, Fans First Sports Network’s present the latest episode of the Call Sheet with K.T. Smith.

Defense may win championships, but NFL teams need offenses to rack up more points than the opponent. How do organizations create great offenses? The Call Sheet on Fans First Sports Network returns with 3-time championship winning coach and NFL fan K.T. Smith. Join Kevin in sharing his coaching perspective and how it translates to the NFL game. On this episode, Coach K.T. Smith discusses what makes up a great NFL offense.

The Curtain Call: Four reasons the Steelers can win the AFC North

Join Shannon White and special guest hosts the “Homies”, Tate and Big-G, on the latest episode of the “Curtain Call” podcast. On today’s show we’ll talk about the individual impact of all of the new Steelers free agents and draft picks who are viable to make the 53. RIH to Clark Haggans.

News and Notes

Incoming impact

Clark Haggans

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The Steelers response to turnovers in 2022

The Steelers were very effective in the arena of takeaways last season, but how well did the Men of Steel take advantage of turnovers and turn them into points? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Listen as Dave pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Taking advantage of turnovers

and more geeky numbers!

