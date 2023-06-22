Steelers linebackers leave a lot to be desired, according to PFF

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) rankings continue, and when it comes to positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart which might be cringe-worthy, the linebacker position would certainly be atop many fans’ lists.

Considering Omar Khan and the Steelers front office completely overhauled the inside linebacker position, it should shock no one how a company like PFF isn’t exactly thrilled with what the Steelers are doing at the position.

Could it improve in 2023? Absolutely, but right now any rankings are based solely on potential, and not necessarily on-field performance inside the Steelers’ scheme. With that being said, let’s take a look at the Top 10, according to PFF:

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. Chicago Bears

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Seattle Seahawks

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Buffalo Bills

...

24. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

It feels strange to place Steelers linebackers this low, but their unit struggled badly in 2022, carrying the fourth-worst overall grade in the NFL at 51.1. Gone are Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane. Arriving are Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse. Holcomb is a starting-caliber player who has struggled to stay healthy in two of the past three seasons. Roberts is an excellent blitzer who doesn’t excel at much else, and Muse played well when given a chance in Seattle but has only 125 career defensive snaps to his name. The Steelers should have a very good defense this season, but their linebackers are pretty clearly the weakest link of the unit.

Ranking 24th in any positional category is bad enough, but when you look at where the Steelers ranked among their AFC North peers, it is even worse. Do the Steelers have the worst LB room in the division? PFF certainly thinks so...

AFC North

3. Baltimore Ravens

5. Cincinnati Bengals

14. Cleveland Browns

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

What do you think of this positional ranking? Do you believe the Steelers ILB play will be better in 2023? If so, what will that improvement look like? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below as the Steelers prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.