Steelers Burning Question: Which player will have a bounce back year in 2023?

Bouncing back is a necessity in any sport. If you have a set back, some only view it as a set up to return better than you were before. However, not everyone is able to bounce back from adversity and succumb to the pressure which typically is associated with such an endeavor.

For the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers, there are several players on their current roster who could be set up for a bounce back season. Who are those candidates? Let’s take a look...

T.J. Watt

After injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Watt missed nearly half the season before returning. When he did return, he was never the same. Can Watt return to his Defensive Player of the Year level of play?

Calvin Austin III

The 4th Round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft certainly had high expectations heaped on him, only to find his season ended before it ever began. Will Austin return to full health after his foot injury, and will he be able to be a force in the Matt Canada offense, or another Dri Archer?

Diontae Johnson

Johnson didn’t miss a game in 2022, but also didn’t have nearly the same impact he did in 2021. Johnson didn’t register a touchdown, and was held to little or no Yards After Catch (YAC) when he did get the football in his hands. Can he return to form in 2023?

Damontae Kazee

Kazee’s impact on the 2022 Steelers might never be known. After breaking his forearm in the preseason, Kazee spent the majority of the season on Injured Reserve (IR), serving a suspension while healing from his broken arm. When he did get back on the field he made plays on the football, to the point where the team felt Terrell Edmunds was expendable. With a full offseason under his belt, will Kazee not just stay healthy, but be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming regular season?

Larry Ogunjobi

Health of a player is important, and there is no denying Ogunjobi was banged up last season. After failing his physical with the Chicago Bears, negating a multi-year contract, Ogunjobi was a mainstay on the team’s injury report throughout the season. However, he played through injury and was more than capable even while not being 100% healthy. Mike Tomlin and Ogunjobi himself say he’s healthy heading into 2023, and fans want to know if this means he’ll be markedly better after signing his own multi-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below, and be sure to explain your vote in the comment section below. As always, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.