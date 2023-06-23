Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: 50 Shades of 53

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, Omar Khan’s latest signing immediately joins the pantheon of great Yinzer names. Coach Tomlin’s latest viral moment has the national media singing his praises, but locally, some are having a bad reaction. Then, we gather all the 53-man roster predictions from across the web to reveal that most of the squad may already be a lock. Plus, learn how to evaluate game film the Steelers ‘88 way. And, the few, proud fans who wore a jersey to see Taylor Swift. Hosted by Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Rundown of the show:

Blame Canada

Khan SZN: All Yinzer Squad

Tomlin Goes Viral

50 Shades of 53

Steelers ‘88: Film Eval

Jerseys at T-Swift Show

Rundown of the show:

Much, Much More

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: Predicting bounce back players in 2023

There are specific Steelers that saw their level of play fall off in 2022, who are the bounce-back boys of 2023? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Bouncing back in black and gold in 2023

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: People are doubting T.J. Watt? Good.

T.J. Watt lost the first half of his Defensive Player of the Year follow-up in 2022 due to injury. Now, people are skeptical of his future. that’s actually a good thing. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Doubting T.J.

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE