What would a new Steelers alternate uniform look like?

I feel it necessary to let everyone reading this know I am not suggesting any drastic changes to the Pittsburgh Steelers primary uniforms.

I’m not suggesting they change the helmet design. Nor am I suggesting they start to wear their white uniforms at home.

Outside of potentially bringing back the block numbers full-time, I have no issues with the Steelers main threads they wear every game day.

However, the NFL, and by proxy the Steelers, have shown a willingness to try out new alternate/throwback uniforms. I mean, who can forget the bumble bees, as pictured in the photo with this article, as well as other previously used throwbacks.

As for alternates, this is where the Pittsburgh Pirates come into play. The Buccos recently unveiled their new “City Connect” jerseys. Check them out below:

This type of unique jersey made me wonder what a new Steelers alternate would look like. The primary alternate for the Steelers, and all NFL teams, are the Nike Color Rush uniforms. The black-on-black look has been beloved by Steelers Nation, and the team’s overall success wearing these uniforms is more than solid.

So, if you were tasked with creating a NEW alternate/throwback uniform for the Steelers, what would it look like? Let us know in the comment section below, and if you are creative enough throw in an image!

