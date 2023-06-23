Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 23

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

1. Omar Khan has shown a willingness to constantly add to the roster. If you were to bet, what is the OVER/UNDER on roster moves made BEFORE training camp?

O/U: 1.5

Be sure to explain your answer...

2. The Steelers had an even split with the AFC North in 2022 (3-3). How do you see them finishing in the division in 2023?

3. Prediction time: The Steelers get the opening kickoff vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. What is the first play run from scrimmage?

4. Looking at the season outlook, how many sacks do the following players have, assuming they all stay healthy:

T.J. Watt

Cam Heyward

Alex Highsmith

Markus Golden

5. What is the most overrated stat in the NFL? Let’s break it down offense and defense.

6. Okay, let’s make this simple. What was the last Steelers game you saw (home or away), what was the result and most memorable part of the game?

