Steelers sign 1st Round draft pick Broderick Jones to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there is only one player of the class who remains unsigned. After both Keeanu Benton signed his rookie deal, the Steelers announced 1st Round pick Broderick Jones signed his deal on Friday afternoon.

The 14th overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Steelers traded up three spots for tackle Broderick Jones. Only appearing in two games in a red-shirt freshman season, Jones appeared in every game in 2021 while starting four. Jones was the starter for all 15 games for the National Champion Georgie Bulldogs in 2022 in a year he surrendered no sacks. During his college career, Jones only had one false start penalty with no holding penalties.

According to overthecap.com, Jones’ projected salary cap hit for 2023 is $3,022,975. After roster displacement, Jones will cost just under $2.1 million against the current salary cap.

With Jones and Benton both locked up for the next 4 years, potentially 5 for Jones, it leaves only Joey Porter Jr., 2nd Round pick, as the lone draft pick who has yet to put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

