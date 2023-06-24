Re-live Kenny Pickett’s game-winning drive vs. the Ravens

As Dave Schofield goes through the best games of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season, there is one part of one game which is always worth looking back and re-living. That would be the Steelers going into Baltimore and beating the Ravens in prime time.

You know what I’m talking about. The Kenny Pickett game-winning drive which resultetd din a big-time throw to Najee Harris for the win.

On the weekend Pickett is slated to get married in New Jersey, NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger decided to pay homage to the Steelers quarterback and broke down that drive.

Take a look below:

.@Steelers @kennypickett10 with the “Jersey Shore Floater” for the game winner. Oh how sweet it is. Happy Nuptials. Hope it’s a great Jersey Girl. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/pyVty5Q77p — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 22, 2023

After watching the drive again, what are your takeaways? Do you feel as if this was a defining drive for Pickett, or was it more than that? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.