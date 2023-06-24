Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Ramble On

Back at it tonight for week two of Windsor’s Carousel of Nations. Not sure where we are heading today, but the pork schnitzel we had last weekend at the Bavarian village was really good. Hard to get a mass produced crispy schnitzel but they did it!
Which brings me to an update I have to share with y’all… SNOT is going on vacation!
Unfortunately, there will be no Saturday Open Threads until after Labor Day. My schedule has become too hectic and will only get worse as the summer continues. Besides, the Friday Threads seem to be more popular as of late.
Anyway, I plan to return come the fall. Hopefully, you all do as well!
On to the Steelers questions...
- With the improvements to the OLine, what are your hopes for the rushing offence? Will Najee hit 1000 yards? Will our RBs combine for 2000? How many jet sweeps will we run…
- Same question about the OLine but regarding the passing attack. How many sacks will we give up? Will KP have the time / clean pocket to throw down the middle?
- I think most of us have concerns with the ILB position. What is the second most concerning position for you?
- This week Mr. Highsmith is getting some love from the national media. Finally, people ‘outside’ of Pittsburgh are talking about how good he is. However, now some are making him out to be the second coming of LT. How do you rank Mr. Highsmith as a ‘3 4’ OLB?
- It’s a relatively hot summer day, you just finished cutting the lawn, setting up camp, or any other physical work type activity… what is your beverage of choice?
