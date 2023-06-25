 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Loose Ends edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: JAN 01 Steelers at Ravens Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 6/18

Happy Fathers Day to all. The Steelers have never sent be a gift and I’ve brought two Steelers fans into the world.

The Steelers rank No. 5 on this tally sheet.

Monday 6/19

Freedom is definitely something to celebrate and be cherished.

The former Black Hawk and Mountaineer was recently a $21 Million man. He’d look good in black and gold.

This isn’t the first go around for Rex. The Steelers are obviously serious about bringing in competition for Christian Kunitz.

Tuesday 6/20

Some players take a longer while to adapt. Cam Heyward didn’t start to really flourish until Year 3. Hopefully, KG could be one of them.

Nick and Rex are official, but it’s at Anthony Miller’s expense.

This is so sad to Steeler Nation. Clark was a big piece of the championship puzzle in

Wednesday 6/21

Outsiders don’t know what Steeler Nation knows, but this is a much better stable than most fans and media think.

Thursday 6/22

Big name? No. But Mike Wagner was a big-time player in that 70s dynasty. All that and an epic moustache too.

Look at the calendar, the month is June. The Steelers are definitely not dealing Levi.

Eric Green was the prototypical 2023 TE 33 years before. Too bad he didn’t stay in Steeltown longer.

KP8 has priorities. He missed out on the Taylor Swift concert but took the time to work out with his new receiver during his wedding week. This is the personification of dedication.

Friday 6/23

Guaranteed money? This shows what the Steelers think about the Dancing Bear. Benton might very well be the steal of the draft.

No. 1 Pick signed and sealed. Let’s see him deliver.

Saturday 6/24

Cammunity!

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

