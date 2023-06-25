A look back at the Steelers week that was: Loose Ends edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 6/18

Happy Father's Day to all the dads repping the black & gold! pic.twitter.com/EMAxf7fN9b — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 18, 2023

Happy Fathers Day to all. The Steelers have never sent be a gift and I’ve brought two Steelers fans into the world.

"There is a case to be made that Philadelphia’s second-string defensive line would also rank in the top 20 on this list."



2023 NFL defensive line rankings:https://t.co/HsFDlVBlsn — PFF (@PFF) June 18, 2023

The Steelers rank No. 5 on this tally sheet.

Monday 6/19

A day to celebrate.

To educate.

To reflect

To take action.

To inspire change for a better future. pic.twitter.com/JgX4FtwQWz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 19, 2023

Freedom is definitely something to celebrate and be cherished.

After a tryout through minicamp, the Steelers plan on signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski. He played collegiately at West Virginia and his high school football at Bethel Park. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 19, 2023

The former Black Hawk and Mountaineer was recently a $21 Million man. He’d look good in black and gold.

This isn’t the first go around for Rex. The Steelers are obviously serious about bringing in competition for Christian Kunitz.

Tuesday 6/20

Fans might not like the thought, but the #Steelers are leaving the light on for KG...



Back at center, Kendrick Green is hoping 2023 will equate in a larger role https://t.co/KfB9nyrpw5 — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) June 20, 2023

Some players take a longer while to adapt. Cam Heyward didn’t start to really flourish until Year 3. Hopefully, KG could be one of them.

We have signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara and released WR Anthony Miller. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/Oh76NL3Ja0 pic.twitter.com/NZBadxmD54 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 20, 2023

Nick and Rex are official, but it’s at Anthony Miller’s expense.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died.

He was 46.

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. pic.twitter.com/s1tNqDBECw — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 21, 2023

This is so sad to Steeler Nation. Clark was a big piece of the championship puzzle in

Wednesday 6/21

PFF ranks the #Steelers WR corps in the bottom half of the NFL https://t.co/nZ2iNWgYN0 — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) June 21, 2023

Outsiders don’t know what Steeler Nation knows, but this is a much better stable than most fans and media think.

Thursday 6/22

Happy Birthday to #Steelers Hall of Honor member, Mike Wagner! pic.twitter.com/q6tWPf3CZg — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) June 22, 2023

Big name? No. But Mike Wagner was a big-time player in that 70s dynasty. All that and an epic moustache too.

Look at the calendar, the month is June. The Steelers are definitely not dealing Levi.

Eric Green was the prototypical 2023 TE 33 years before. Too bad he didn’t stay in Steeltown longer.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett working Gun 1 Slide footwork while holding MIKE/Backside FS with eyes/front shoulder throwing Seam Bender vs Cov 2 to talented Steelers WR Allen Robinson with anticipation, accuracy and velocity. @kennypickett10 @AllenRobinson @steelers pic.twitter.com/6glHFzeIAr — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) June 22, 2023

KP8 has priorities. He missed out on the Taylor Swift concert but took the time to work out with his new receiver during his wedding week. This is the personification of dedication.

Friday 6/23

#Steelers second round DT Keeanu Benton has signed his rookie contract, source said. Benton has guaranteed money in the third year of his contract, the first time ever for the 49th pick. The deal was negotiated by @JoeNDiBenedetto and @KenSarnoff of 1 OF 1 Agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 23, 2023

Guaranteed money? This shows what the Steelers think about the Dancing Bear. Benton might very well be the steal of the draft.

No. 1 Pick signed and sealed. Let’s see him deliver.

Saturday 6/24

A successful day for @CamHeyward'a and his first ever 'Irons for Impact' golf tournament ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/uI4sjfYu7R — NFL (@NFL) June 24, 2023

Cammunity!

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below: