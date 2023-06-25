Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Homies: It’s Off-Season Blues List Time

It’s off-season time, NBA playoffs over, US Open over and the NFL OTA’s and mini-camps are over, what is a football fan to do? Join the Homies Tate, Big-G, B-Dirt and Pay as we pull out the old proverbial lists. Listen to and or join the discussion on “The Homies” podcast on SCN on FFSN.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Broderick Jones $16.26 million $9 million in signing bonus & Keeanu Benton $7.33 million $2.3 million in signing bonus

Alex Highsmith contract situation

Roquan Smith says Ravens in for a special year? Do we believe it?

The Ringer ranks Jamar Chase #6 WR in the league

PFF RB rankings Chubb #1 Dobbins #18 Harris #19 Mixon #22

Best RB tandems JK Dobbins & Gus Edwards Honorable Mention | Nick Chubb Jerome Ford

#3Browns labeled a sneaky contender by NFL Network

Who in the AFC North is the biggest threat to Bengals and why?

Pay Say it with your chest

Big-G Burner Super Take

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: The Steelers 2023 Defensive Identity

With so many new faces on the defense, what will the 2023 Steelers defensive identity? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The Steelers Defense

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Week That Was: Loose Ends edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of another busy week with Steel Curtain Network’s Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Listen to the show on the player below:

