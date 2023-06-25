Steelers new-look cornerback group ranks near the middle of the pack, per PFF

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a great deal of work on their roster this offseason, and one position which saw a tremendous amount of change was in the secondary, mainly cornerback.

With Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet gone, you now have Patrick Peterson and a pair of rookies in Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. to help anchor the secondary with Levi Wallace and James Pierre.

Now looking at the overall depth in the secondary, or lack thereof, you have to wonder where they fit among the NFL’s best. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Steelers rank near the middle of the pack when ranking the cornerbacks.

Let’s take a look at the Top 10, and where the Steelers reside:

1. New York Jets

2. Miami Dolphins

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Denver Broncos

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. Cleveland Browns

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Buffalo Bills

...

18. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Projected starters: CB Patrick Peterson, CB Joey Porter Jr., CB Levi Wallace, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Damontae Kazee It may be a shock to see this unit so low, but the Steelers’ secondary hasn’t graded in the top half of the league since 2020. Peterson had a huge bounce-back season in 2022 for the Vikings, finishing with a 77.8 overall grade and five interceptions, the most he has recorded in a single season since 2012. Incoming rookie Joey Porter Jr. also had a career year this past fall, allowing only 143 yards in 10 games. This unit will need to gel quickly if they are to rise up these rankings during the season.

18th overall for a very unproven cornerback group isn’t the worst ranking the Steelers have had this offseason, but you also have to wonder where this group ranks among their AFC North peers.

The answer is dead last. Take a look at how all four teams who call the AFC North home ranked:

AFC North

5. Baltimore Ravens

8. Cleveland Browns

15. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

While unproven, many might feel as if the ranking for the Steelers is too low. Some might see it as too high. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason,