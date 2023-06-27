NFL Power Rankings: Steelers overall roster ranks just outside the Top 10

When it comes to the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, many national websites are starting to put out their rankings to gauge who they think will be major players in the upcoming campaign.

Just like every season, there are haves and have-nots in the NFL, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) never shies away from distinguishing the difference between the two. Their latest exercise was ranking the top rosters in the NFL.

Here was their description of what they did with these rankings:

With NFL free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, we have a clear idea of what most teams’ rosters will look like heading into the 2023 NFL season. There could still be some surprise trades or free-agent signings looming, of course.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Top 10, and where the Pittsburgh Steelers rank:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. New York Jets

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Miami Dolphins

...

12. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Biggest strength in 2023: Pass Rush T.J. Watt missed most of 2022 after tearing his pectoral in Week 1. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year should be back fully healthy in 2023 alongside the always-improving Alex Highsmith to form one of the most impressive pass-rush duos in the league. Biggest weakness in 2023: Cornerback As it stands, the best cornerback on this defense is 33-year-old Patrick Peterson. The Steelers did address the position twice in the draft with Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., but expect some growing pains in 2023. X-Factor for 2023: WR George Pickens Pickens showed flashes as a second-round rookie in 2022, catching 52 passes for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns to go along with a 69.3 receiving grade. The 22-year-old will have every opportunity to take over as the team’s No. 1 receiving threat and make second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett’s life easier in 2023. Rookie to watch: CB Joey Porter Jr. Cornerback is a weak spot on this team, so Porter is likely to see the field sooner rather than later. The former Penn State cornerback’s press-man abilities should make him an interesting option opposite Peterson. Over/Under 8.5 win total: Under The Steelers have never had a losing record under Mike Tomlin, but given how strong the AFC North is expected to be and a lack of high-end talent, that streak could end in 2023.

