Cam Heyward on Kenny Pickett: “The sky’s the limit for him”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in that lull between offseason workouts and training camp. But as the players prepare to report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA on July 26th, many are hitting the air waves to discuss the upcoming season.

One of those players who recently was on a podcast to talk about the 2023 team was Cam Heyward. The Steelers defensive captain and team leader was asked by The Volume what he sees in store for second year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Heyward didn’t mince words in this regard, citing he feels the “sky’s the limit” for the 2022 NFL Draft first round draft pick.

When you think about a player like Heyward, you have to feel for him and the hopes for him to finally be on a winner before he calls it a career. Heyward is joining the likes of Jerome Bettis as a beloved player who you just want to see them win a Super Bowl before they retire.

While it could easily be said Heyward still has plenty of years left, Father Time remains undefeated when it comes to the point where athletic performance starts to wane. When will this happen for Heyward? No one knows, but it seems like Heyward continues to fight off Father Time year after year.

If Pickett can step up and get the offense playing at a high level, it would go a long way to getting Cam obtain that ever elusive ring.

Can they get it done? Can the Steelers get Cam a ring before he calls it a career? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.