Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Draft to the Future, Part 3: Prospects to watch through a black and gold lens

Once, again, it’s never too early to start thinking about the Steelers draft approach in 2024. What may the Men of Steel need next time they go up to the podium? In Part 3, join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they look at more potential Steelers draft needs.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Drafting for 2024

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Scho Bro Show: 5 things for the Steelers to return as Kings of the North

The Steelers are looking to run the AFC North again. What all do the Men of Steel need to do to get their crowns back as rulers of the division? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Getting the crown back

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Wednesday:

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base has some serious expectations for their 2023 NFL Draft class, but what are some realistic expectations for the group? Jeff Hartman discusses this topic, and the popular Mailbag Segment, on this Wednesday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Getting real about the 2023 Draft Class

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE