Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language, Special Edition: The Steelers No Pro Bowl Team, Offense

With SCN’s Steel City Insider team of Jeremy Hritz and Wexell on break, Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis fills in with a special edition of BAD Language.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long rich history featuring 30 Hall of Famers, 45 first-team All-Pros and 134 who have been selected to the Pro Bowl. Looking back on the Steelers since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, there are many men that sported the black-and-gold (who many fans would be surprised to learn) who have never been elected to a Pro-Bowl. Tune into a special Wednesday edition of BL as BAD lists the Steelers’ ultimate No Pro Bowl team. Here are the best offensive Steelers never to be elected or named to the NFL’s all-star game.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: The Strengths of the Steelers roster will lead them to success in 2023

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White take a look at the strengths of the Steelers roster, and how the Steelers will harness that strength to have a successful 2023 campaign.

News and Notes

Roster strengths of the Men of Steel

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Stat Geek: Talkin’ stats with Stats

In a special episode, the Stat Geek welcomes Rob “Stats” Guerrera to talk stats and the Week 1 showdown with the 49ers. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Listen as Dave pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Talking stats with Rob “Stats” Guerrera

Top 5 stats to look at following a game

Potential key stats in the Steelers Week 1 matchup against the 49ers

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE