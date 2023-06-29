Steelers Burning Question: Which opposing quarterback is the most daunting?

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 regular season schedule has been out for well over a month now, and everyone continues to look it over with a fine-toothed comb. In today’s NFL most pundits suggest the most successful teams have a winning quarterback. That’s hard to debate considering the amount of firepower at the position in the AFC alone.

Nonetheless, I took this approach as it pertains to the Steelers upcoming schedule. I wanted to figure out which quarterback was the most “daunting” to the Steelers as games approached.

When I use this term, I still remember seeing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on the schedule. I didn’t put an ‘L’ next to it on the schedule right away, but I knew it would be a tough game. Same could be said when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were on the schedule.

What I did was put three polls below which break the Steelers quarterbacks into three groups:

AFC North QBs

NFC QBs

Non-AFC North QBs

Vote on which quarterback is the most daunting in each group, and then let us know which is the most daunting in the comment section below. As always, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.

Poll Which AFC North QB is the most daunting to face? Joe Burrow

Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson vote view results 93% Joe Burrow (196 votes)

0% Deshaun Watson (2 votes)

5% Lamar Jackson (11 votes) 209 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which NFC QB is most daunting? Jordan Love (Packers)

Kyler Murray (Cardinals)

Brock Purdy/Sam Darnold/ Trey Lance (49ers)

Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Geno Smith (Seahawks) vote view results 1% Jordan Love (Packers) (2 votes)

6% Kyler Murray (Cardinals) (13 votes)

29% Brock Purdy/Sam Darnold/ Trey Lance (49ers) (59 votes)

37% Matthew Stafford (Rams) (75 votes)

25% Geno Smith (Seahawks) (51 votes) 200 votes total Vote Now