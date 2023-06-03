Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Substitute Teacher edition

There was no one available to do the Saturday night open thread, so you are stuck with me. Just like a substitute teacher...just be nice!

1. When you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers...what do you think of?

2. What would be the most dramatic Steelers win you’ve ever seen? Doesn’t have to be a playoff game...

3. How do you feel Omar Khan has done as the Steelers GM thus far?

4. When it comes to the Steelers, how much money do you spend on the team in a year? This would include tickets to games, travel to games, and even NFL Sunday Ticket. I’m curious how much people spend on the team they love...

5. School is ending here for a lot of people who are either teachers or students. What is the craziest thing (prank) you’ve ever done in school?

Have a great rest of your weekend everyone!