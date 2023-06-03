Will Omar Khan add an ILB to the Steelers before the start of training camp?

The Pittsburgh Steelers roster has undergone a serious overhaul the past few months. Whether you’re talking about free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft, there is no denying just how drastic the changes have been across the Steelers roster.

But have they filled all the holes?

A recent article by ESPN listed every team’s post-Draft roster hole, and the Steelers had a two-for-one answer: Linebacker.

Take a look at how they decided to decipher the team need:

Roster hole: Linebacker Linebacker depth is a problem for the Steelers both outside and inside. On the outside, the main backups to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are Quincy Roche, who had 2.5 sacks for the 2021 Giants but could get on the field in only three games last year, and fourth-round rookie Nick Herbig, who got a moderate projection in Football Outsiders’ SackSEER system. On the inside, new arrivals Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts are backed up by former Giants starter Tae Crowder, who was cut by New York and ended last season on the Steelers’ practice squad, and ex-Seahawks linebacker Tanner Muse, primarily a special teamer. There’s also Mark Robinson, who saw 44 defensive snaps last year as a seventh-round rookie. The 2022 Steelers had six different linebackers play at least 35% of defensive snaps, so the Steelers are likely going to need some of these guys to step up and perform alongside the starters.

The outside linebacker need was answered when the team signed Markus Golden to a one-year contract, but the ILB positional need still remains.

This is where the question remains: Will the Steelers bring in another ILB before the start of training camp? They already hosted Kwon Alexander on a free agent visit, but he left without a contract. Will they reach out again in hopes of signing the veteran, and if he does come in will he be the answer at the position?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason.