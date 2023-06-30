Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Tomlin Saves, Kenny Scores!

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and toxic takes on the internet. This week, a former Steeler is speaking out about his time with Mike Tomlin, and it’s some of the highest praise yet. Plus, Kenny walks down the aisle, and we’ve got all the most important details, including the guest list and the desert tray. And an alumni may be telling some Black and Gold tall tales. Hosted by Kyle Chrise, Greg Benevent and DJ Denny G.

Rundown of the show:

Blame Canada

Khan Season

Ray Ray talks Tomlin

Grooming Kenny

Kenny’s Wedding

Plax’s Tall Tale?

Much, Much More

The Steelers Preview: A look at QBs the Steelers will face in 2023

There’s always talk about Kenny Pickett and the jump that the Steelers QB needs to make for black and gold success. But stopping opposing quarterbacks is just as important. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis in looking at the Steelers opposing QBs in 2023 on the Preview.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Opposing 2023 QBs

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: Sources say Steelers are all-in on Kenny Pickett as “their guy”

There is plenty of talk surfacing that the Steelers are nervous about Kenny Pickett as their QB1. Our sources confirm that such talk couldn’t be further from the truth. Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis deliver this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Guy

Special Guest: Bryan Anthony Davis

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

