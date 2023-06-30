National narrative of Kenny Pickett doesn’t mirror that of the Steelers organization

There has been a narrative which has lingered among the national NFL landscape since Kenny Pickett was drafted 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. To sum up the narrative, it would be as simple as this:

The Steelers settled for Pickett.

Everyone knows how Pickett’s 2022 season went when he was inserted into the starting role at halftime of the Week 4 game vs. the New York Jets. There were ups and downs, with more downs in the early stages of his time as the starter, and more ups in the second half of the season as he settled into his role.

Despite his late season successes, the narrative how the Steelers aren’t sold on Pickett as “their guy” continues to linger, and my source within the organization said the team is sick of hearing it.

In other words, time to put it to bed.

According to our source which comes from the highest levels of the organization, the Steelers are more than pleased with Pickett. In fact, in response to some of the narratives floating around regarding the team’s potential uneasiness with Pickett as their future quarterback, the source called those spouting these rumors “idiots”.

To be more specific, the Steelers are more impressed now than when they selected him in the 1st Round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett’s work ethic, leadership, and abilities has the organization feeling more than confident with Pickett being the future of the organization.

Our source added how Pickett has “every intangible as a leader you could hope or ask for in an NFL quarterback.” When asked just how sold the Steelers are on Pickett, the response was precise, “This is his team.”

On a team which still has several question marks, Pickett isn’t one of them.

So, if you are a fan who believes the Steelers might still be in the market for a quarterback in the coming years, that simply isn’t happening, barring injury.

This was a major topic discussed on my Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast. You can hear the entire report from our sources in the player below: