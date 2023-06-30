Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 24

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. What is your typical venue to taking in a Steelers game?

In stadium

At your residence

At a friend or family members

A restaurant/sports bar

Other

2. With three Wild Card teams now making the playoffs from each conference, how many AFC North teams do you think will qualify for the 2023 postseason?

3. Prediction time: How many defensive linemen will the Steelers keep on the initial 53-man roster? Who do you think makes it?

4. For the 2023 season, who do you think leads the defense in interceptions? Does Minkah Fitzpatrick do it again or will Patrick Peterson, Damontae Kazee, Levi Wallace, or someone else move into the top spot?

5. What was the first game of the Pittsburgh Steelers you attended in person? If you’ve never attended a game in person, what was the first game you ever remember watching?

6. Who is your closest friend/relative who is not a Steelers fan? What team do they follow? How are your interactions with football-related items?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

