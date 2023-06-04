Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: OTAs and Q&As

Week 2 of OTAs are in the books. Join Kevin Tate, Big G, Pay and B-Dirt fpr the Homies talking about what’s up with the Steelers and the AFC North as a whole.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Week 2 OTAs

Peezy Junior running with the first team

Burrow’s deal?

Live chat Steelers, Bengals, Ravens & Browns questions

Pay Say it with your chest

Big-G Burner Super Take

B-Dirt Doin’em Dirty

State of the Steelers: The battles are on and set for Latrobe

The card for training camp battles is forming for the Steelers in OTAs. Some position clashes are obvious, while others might surprise you. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Who has a leg up at each position?

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Week That Was: Rookie Shining Stars edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of another busy week with Steel Curtain Network’s Dave Schofield.

