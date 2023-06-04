A look back at the Steelers week that was: Future Shining Stars edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/29

Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. pic.twitter.com/6fH6Q5VzRI — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 29, 2023

Remember what this day is all about. Home of the free because of the brave.

Tuesday 5/30

There’s Calvin Austin going to work. pic.twitter.com/INMfmX5RW8 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 30, 2023

Finally a true CA3 sighting. Hopefully soon Austin 3:19 says “I just kicked your a$$”.

Newest Steeler Markus Golden says he’s always been a Steelers fan pic.twitter.com/Jv1IRdh8vk — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 30, 2023

Golden’s signing is huge for depth and for the development of Nick Herbig. But being a Steeler fan is great to add to the culture.

Steelers FB Paul Levesque gets frustrated after dropping multiple passes. pic.twitter.com/GLN1PKdVTz — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 30, 2023

When did the Steelers sign WWE’s Triple H? Same name, same original hair style.

From Alex Highsmith to Markus Golden, which Steelers defensive lineman (or outside linebacker) would you least want to punch you in the face while running full speed? pic.twitter.com/e2ttlZ6GJH — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) May 30, 2023

Neither. Call me a wimp, but I’m not too keen about being punched in the face at full speed by anybody, including the water boy.

Wednesday 5/31

The Saints have signed veteran TE Jesse James. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 31, 2023

The former Steeler TE has carved out a real nice career for himself as it’s going in to 9 seasons as a pro. BTW, Jesse James caught that ball.

Some news from #Steelers camp:



Dan Moore Jr. continues to rotate snaps at RT



He mentioned that he’s worked on that on his own time during the offseason



The position change seems very realistic at this point. — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) May 31, 2023

Steelers' Dan Moore Jr. with quite the description of learning to play right tackle after being a left tackle for so long:



"It’s weird, man. It’s like wiping your butt with the other hand.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 1, 2023

Is the process of butt wiping really that difficult? Wonder if Broderick Jones is ambidextrous?

Thursday 6/1

What I learned from Day 6 of Steelers OTAs:



• Cory Trice is making plays on the ball

• Patrick Peterson already seeing time in the slot

• Broderick Jones moving up to the first string when Dan Moore works at RT pic.twitter.com/drIBtF4ObQ — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 1, 2023

All good news coming out of OTAs, especially for the draft class. Moves seem to be in process to get the rookies significant playing time.

I think it's fair to say, with enough confirmation/quotes/unsolicited comments from players, that Cory Trice has been a star of Steelers OTAs

Particularly Thur

Damontae Kazee: "I knew what he could do– I saw his highlights, all of them. But he showed it today: 3 PBUs and a pick." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 1, 2023

Cory Trice is shining in shorts, but this doesn’t mean that Joey Porter Jr. isn’t.

Friday 6/2

The #Commanders tried to trade up with the #Patriots on draft night, but New England wanted a 3rd-rounder back.



WSH decided to sweat it out and still got their guy: Emmanuel Forbes.



Fantastic behind-the-scenes.



(The full episode is great, via their YT https://t.co/pL5oeeWbqJ) pic.twitter.com/askhsvARTY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 2, 2023

This is a fun watch. Again, the Jets don’t want to admit it but Bill Belichick got them again, The Steelers were in the right place at the right time.

Saturday 6/3

HBD LARRY O pic.twitter.com/SrVySPPiyj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 3, 2023

Happy Birthday to a new favorite of mine, Larry 0. I’m kind of a hypocrite though. I hated the guy back in 2019 when he was with the Browns.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below: