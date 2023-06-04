 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Future Shining Stars edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Illinois at Penn State Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With training camp right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/29

Remember what this day is all about. Home of the free because of the brave.

Tuesday 5/30

Finally a true CA3 sighting. Hopefully soon Austin 3:19 says “I just kicked your a$$”.

Golden’s signing is huge for depth and for the development of Nick Herbig. But being a Steeler fan is great to add to the culture.

When did the Steelers sign WWE’s Triple H? Same name, same original hair style.

Neither. Call me a wimp, but I’m not too keen about being punched in the face at full speed by anybody, including the water boy.

Wednesday 5/31

The former Steeler TE has carved out a real nice career for himself as it’s going in to 9 seasons as a pro. BTW, Jesse James caught that ball.

Is the process of butt wiping really that difficult? Wonder if Broderick Jones is ambidextrous?

Thursday 6/1

All good news coming out of OTAs, especially for the draft class. Moves seem to be in process to get the rookies significant playing time.

Cory Trice is shining in shorts, but this doesn’t mean that Joey Porter Jr. isn’t.

Friday 6/2

This is a fun watch. Again, the Jets don’t want to admit it but Bill Belichick got them again, The Steelers were in the right place at the right time.

Saturday 6/3

Happy Birthday to a new favorite of mine, Larry 0. I’m kind of a hypocrite though. I hated the guy back in 2019 when he was with the Browns.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...