Steelers fans, can we please stop with the derogatory names?

The NFL offseason is so ridiculously long. It is been almost 5 months since the Steelers last took the field and there’s at least two more months remaining just to get the preseason games. It’s generally right around this time each year that little things continue to bug me to a point where I just get sick of it.

I know some of it might just be me. If I could only take a break from the Steelers for a day or so it could be a whole different story. But being one of the editors of the website, I don’t get that luxury. So sometimes I just have to power through.

But one advantage of being an editor of the website is that if something is really bothering me, I get to talk about it. And what’s really gotten under my skin lately is when fans use derogatory names about players or coaches.

Seriously? Name-calling? What are we, in middle school?

Sometimes it feels that way.

The thing is, sometimes it’s the same people saying the same insulting names over and over. I just don’t get it. Mike Dumblin? Mutt Canadumb? Please.

So you don’t like some of the Steelers coaches. You have every right to feel that way. If you want to type #FireTomlin with everything you post, that’s your right to do so. Do you have to use derogatory names? You know who does that…

Bullies.

Honestly, I’ve had enough of it. There are 32 people in this world who are NFL head coaches. You are not going to be one of those 32 people. You might not like the one that the Steelers have, but he is way better than you will ever be.

Same with the Steelers offensive coordinator. I’m not a big fan of his either, but I’m not going to stoop to some amateurish middle-school like rants and start making fun of their name and adjusting it around. It’s annoying enough to hear the same people say that they want these coaches fired all the time. It’s worse to have to deal with them doing their best imitation of a bully and changing their name like they are some comedic genius.

So far I’ve only talked about coaches, but it’s the same with players. And even players from other teams. I don’t care how much you despise the other teams in the AFC North much like I do, I don’t need to use derogatory names towards the players. I didn’t like it when their fan bases did it with our soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback years ago (which I will not even dignify by repeating). I’m not going to do it to them either.

If you don’t like some of the Steelers coaches or players and want to make an argument they should no longer be with the organization, that is fine. Do what an intelligent and thoughtful person will do and give a reasonable statement as to why you take issue with the job they are doing. Calling names just makes you look inadequately prepared to make a reasonable argument.

I’ll also admit that sometimes changing a player or coach’s name can be fun, as long as it’s not derogatory. A name like Minkah ‘Picks’patrick is something meant as a compliment. Even here at BTSC we call Jeff Hartman “Jefferson” who in turn calls Jeremy Betz “Jerome,” but these names aren’t meant to tear somebody down, and if they do then we need to stop. Even names used in the past like “Dud” Dupree and Benny “Snail” rub me the wrong way anymore. It just isn’t necessary. And I will say these are mild compared to some of the ones I’ve heard recently.

Please be better. There are enough people in this world who deal with bullying and name-calling on a personal level and that is something they struggle with daily. Don’t promote that sort of culture even though the person you’re saying it about will never hear it straight from you. Be better than that.

Rant over. I’ve now got that off my chest. Now we can get back to the typical Steelers offseason discussions?