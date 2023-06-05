The Herbig brothers take part in the ceremonial first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates

Around this time every year the Pittsburgh Pirates typically host one, or more, of the Pittsburgh Steelers to come and throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a home game. This season, it was a unique situation which didn’t have just one member of the Steelers in attendance, but two.

The Pirates hosted the Herbig brothers, Nate and Nick, to throw out the first pitch. However, instead of both brothers throwing the baseball, they made up the battery and Nick threw a pitch to brother Nate behind the plate.

Take a look below:

Herbig brothers in the house ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/X4SGmfVQX6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 4, 2023

After the Pirates official Twitter feed shared the picture and video, Nick shared it on his social media stating it was his very first Major League Baseball game.

Wouldn’t want my first MLB game in any other place #buccos https://t.co/dtnGxRzQn0 — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) June 4, 2023

While most people would suggest this is ludicrous, now is a good time to remind fans how the Herbigs both grew up in Hawaii. In other words, they didn’t travel to the mainland much, and if they did it wasn’t necessarily to take in a baseball game.

Luckily for the Herbig brothers, they got to see a pretty solid game by the Pirates, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 for the series sweep and winning their 5th game in a row. Whether any amount of success is always debatable, but it was cool to see these new Steelers take center stage, even if it was across the parking lot at PNC Park.

