The best free agents remaining at positions of need for the Steelers

The vast majority of NFL free agents are signed and in the mist of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for their respective teams. However, this isn’t to suggest all 32 NFL teams are finished singing players, and that would include the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the offseason, teams can carry up to 90 players for their offseason roster. The Steelers currently have 89 players on their roster. This means the team could easily make a move at a position of need, and not have to release anyone to make space. If fans have learned anything about new General Manager (GM) Omar Khan, it is his willingness to make a deal.

So, who is still out on the open market at positions of need?

What would be positions of need for the Steelers? Most likely those would reside in one of a few places:

ILB

SS

CB

Some will debate if all three of those are genuinely team needs, it is possible the team adds at those positions this offseason. With that being said, let’s take a look at players available at those positions...

ESPN recently updated their “best of the rest” article, and there were two players who fit the aforementioned description of positions of need and in ESPN’s Top 100.

John Johnson III, S

2022 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2023 season: 27

The on-the-ball production dipped last season for Johnson in Cleveland, as he finished with one interception and four pass breakups. The veteran safety still has the range from the post and split-field alignments, though, and that will open some doors for him on the market.

Marcus Peters, CB

2022 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2023 season: 30

Peters hasn’t played a full season since 2018, but he’s a true ball hawk with the coverage traits and excellent backfield vision to finish. Even though the production was down for him last year (one interception, six pass breakups), he has notched 32 interceptions and 93 pass breakups in his eight pro seasons.

Those are the only players who are still on the open market at those positions. Others would be:

Safety

John Johnson (27)

Duron Harmon (32)

Daniel Sorenson (33)

Tony Jefferson (31)

Karl Joseph (29)

Cornerback

Marcus Peters (30)

Byron Jones (30)

William Jackson III (30)

Bradley Roby (31)

Ronald Darby (29)

ILB

Zach Cunningham (28)

Deion Jones (28)

Kyle Van Noy (32)

Kwon Alexander (28)

What do you think of the above players? Would you like the Steelers to sign any of them?