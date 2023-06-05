Steelers fill out their offseason roster by signing two players, and releasing one

Heading into this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers had 89 players on their offseason roster. NFL rules state you can have 90 players, but the Steelers hadn’t completely filled out the roster. Nonetheless, the team made the necessary changes Monday to get that number to 90.

To do so the Steelers signed two players, offensive linemen Jarrid Williams and running back Darius Hagans. To make room for those two players, the team released Cody Chrest.

We have signed OL Jarrid Williams and RB Darius Hagans and released WR Cody Chrest. @BordasLaw



If you are like me, you don’t know much about these new players. So, in that regard, here is some information on them from the Steelers official website:

Hagans played college football at Virginia State and took part in the HBCU Combine that was held in the offseason. Hagans was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. His senior season he carried the ball 189 times for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns, playing in 10 games. In three seasons at Virginia State he played in 29 games, carrying the ball 420 times for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hagans also had 31 receptions for 428 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons. Williams was last with the Philadelphia Eagles, signing a Reserve/Future contract during their postseason run this past year. Williams originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent time on the Eagles practice squad last season. Williams also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2022. Williams played collegiately at both Miami, where he started 10 games as a redshirt senior last year, and Houston.

