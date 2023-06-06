Calvin Austin III turning heads with new Steelers teammates throughout OTAs

When it comes to the potential which resides within the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, there are many facets which remain relative unknowns.

How will rookie tackle Broderick Jones acclimate to the NFL?

Will Darnell Washington be the playmaker everyone is expecting?

Is the new-look offensive line the missing piece to the puzzle?

Will Kenny Pickett make a sophomore jump?

How will George Pickens and Diontae Johnson improve with a full offseason with Pickett at the helm?

Of all the talking points surrounding the offense, one aspect which certainly is an unknown is second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

As fans know, Austin was the burner many thought the Steelers needed, but it never came to fruition in his rookie season. A foot injury sidelined him before the preseason even began, and so now fans are left wondering what Austin will provide in year two, considering there was hardly any year one for him.

Last year everyone clung to quote from New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner about how Austin was one of the most difficult assignments in college when Cincinnati played Memphis.

Well, you can now include Steelers cornerback, and veteran, Patrick Peterson into the group of defenders who is impressed with Austin’s speed.

“That joker’s fast” is how Peterson described covering Austin for the first time in practice. Check out the video from the All Things Covered podcast Peterson does with his cousin, and former Steelers cornerback, Bryant McFadden.

"That joker's fast" - Patrick Peterson on Calvin Austin on @ATCoveredPod.



Austin is going to be one of the players fans are excited to see in training camp this season. How will he acclimate to the offense? Will his foot injury take away some of his speed? Will Austin be able to beat out competition at wide receiver?

Keep your eye out for Austin as the team wraps up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp before they return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. Also, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.