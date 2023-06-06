Steelers Burning Question: Does the age of rookies matter?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had seven players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they all are different ages as they begin their professional football careers.

For reference, here are the ages of the Steelers’ rookie class:

OT Broderick Jones (21 when drafted, now 22)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (22)

DL Keeanu Benton (21)

TE Darnell Washington (21)

OLB Nick Herbig (21)

OL Spencer Anderson (22)

Of course, most rookies are around the same age as seen on the list above, but there are exceptions. Most will point at one player as an example — Kenny Pickett.

Pickett turns 25 years old today, and entered the league at 24. After spending 5 seasons playing for the Pitt Panthers, Pickett was an older rookie when he was drafted 20th overall by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But does this matter?

Is it something worth considering when talking about players who are being considered in the draft? Is a player like Pickett, who stayed the extra year in college, good, or bad?

Let us know your thoughts in the poll below, and be sure to explain yourself in the comment section below! As always, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.