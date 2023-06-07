Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Captain Cam or General Pickett leading the Steelers charge in 2023?

The Steelers have a mix of young and veteran leadership going into the 2023 schedule. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they look at whether the high-profile vets or the exciting young core is more important to their success in 2023 on the latest episode of The Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Who will lead them?

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Scho Bro Show: Top 5 surprises of the Steelers offseason so far

The Steelers offseason has featured a mix of business as usual and some unexpected things along the way. What were the biggest surprises of 2023 so far? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Offseason Surprises

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Kenny Pickett’s age…is it a positive, or negative?

Kenny Pickett has been called “old” on more than one occasion, but is Pickett’s age really a negative, or a positive? Jeff Hartman talks about this, and more, on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride” podcast featuring the popular Mailbag segment.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Kenny Pickett’s Age

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE