Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 8: Special visitors stop by Steelers practice Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.
In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.
There was plenty of news on Day 8 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!
Let’s get to the news...
The Steelers welcomed some special guests at practice Tuesday. The first of which was the coaching staff of the Oakland Athletics, who are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mike Tomlin shared this image from his official Twitter page:
It was a real pleasure having Mark Kotsay and some of the @athletics coaching staff at today’s OTA session. Always love talking ball with others in the business. Thanks for taking time out of your schedule to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/s1CCdXKnyZ— Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) June 6, 2023
The biggest surprise every season is when the Steelers alumni show up for one of the practices. Check out the picture of everyone in attendance below, as well as Mike Tomczak and Louis Lipps posing for the camera.
One of my favorite days is having our alumni visit. These guys set the standard we all follow. pic.twitter.com/S7bHHY5YxZ— Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) June 6, 2023
Mike Tomczak and Louis Lipps insisted my followers count would increase by at least one if I posted this. Worth a shot … pic.twitter.com/mGFJpibktV— Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 6, 2023
As OTAs wind down, it seemed like a very eventful day off the practice field.
Video
Full speed ahead. Every time, @ohthatsNajee22. pic.twitter.com/5TBRIxTbCa— Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) June 6, 2023
The RBs can run but they can’t hide from RBs coach Eddie Faulkner and his seemingly inexhaustible supply of gadgets. pic.twitter.com/spQdF5vj5X— Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 6, 2023
Mike Tomlin in the house pic.twitter.com/LLxFiSGTld— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 6, 2023
Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr. going to work pic.twitter.com/RPeEYzoy76— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 6, 2023
Future tackle eligible play to Broderick Jones imo pic.twitter.com/tnlg9luL4P— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 6, 2023
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren lead #Steelers RBs in drills at OTAs today: pic.twitter.com/d5J6TkMar7— Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) June 6, 2023
2️⃣4️⃣ getting those reps in @JoeyPorterJr pic.twitter.com/2bzrSUZvyP— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2023
Light work @_TJWatt pic.twitter.com/Dr1WnSNsyt— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2023
The Quickster @CalvinAustinIII pic.twitter.com/ZcZlKLwh9R— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2023
Let’s have a day @pharvin27 | @highsmith34 pic.twitter.com/Bfebrf3Wal— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2023
Interviews
Darnell Washington on what he's working on to improve his game, watching tape, and more. pic.twitter.com/ByvH2ipPfM— Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 6, 2023
Cory Trice Jr. and Tre Norwood talk about OTAs and more. pic.twitter.com/GDcrs8bHpK— Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 6, 2023
Photos
OTA No. 8: Pat Freiermuth didn’t have a helmet today but that didn’t stop him from lending a hand during position drills. pic.twitter.com/j6znaNmOCz— Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 6, 2023
