Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 8: Special visitors stop by Steelers practice Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 8 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

The Steelers welcomed some special guests at practice Tuesday. The first of which was the coaching staff of the Oakland Athletics, who are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mike Tomlin shared this image from his official Twitter page:

It was a real pleasure having Mark Kotsay and some of the @athletics coaching staff at today’s OTA session. Always love talking ball with others in the business. Thanks for taking time out of your schedule to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/s1CCdXKnyZ — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) June 6, 2023

The biggest surprise every season is when the Steelers alumni show up for one of the practices. Check out the picture of everyone in attendance below, as well as Mike Tomczak and Louis Lipps posing for the camera.

One of my favorite days is having our alumni visit. These guys set the standard we all follow. pic.twitter.com/S7bHHY5YxZ — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) June 6, 2023

Mike Tomczak and Louis Lipps insisted my followers count would increase by at least one if I posted this. Worth a shot … pic.twitter.com/mGFJpibktV — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 6, 2023

As OTAs wind down, it seemed like a very eventful day off the practice field.

Video

The RBs can run but they can’t hide from RBs coach Eddie Faulkner and his seemingly inexhaustible supply of gadgets. pic.twitter.com/spQdF5vj5X — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 6, 2023

Mike Tomlin in the house pic.twitter.com/LLxFiSGTld — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 6, 2023

Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr. going to work pic.twitter.com/RPeEYzoy76 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 6, 2023

Future tackle eligible play to Broderick Jones imo pic.twitter.com/tnlg9luL4P — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 6, 2023

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren lead #Steelers RBs in drills at OTAs today: pic.twitter.com/d5J6TkMar7 — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) June 6, 2023

Interviews

Darnell Washington on what he's working on to improve his game, watching tape, and more. pic.twitter.com/ByvH2ipPfM — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 6, 2023

Cory Trice Jr. and Tre Norwood talk about OTAs and more. pic.twitter.com/GDcrs8bHpK — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 6, 2023

Photos

OTA No. 8: Pat Freiermuth didn’t have a helmet today but that didn’t stop him from lending a hand during position drills. pic.twitter.com/j6znaNmOCz — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) June 6, 2023

