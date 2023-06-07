 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 8: Special visitors stop by Steelers practice Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at practice, and it’s time to take a look at what went down.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 8 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

The Steelers welcomed some special guests at practice Tuesday. The first of which was the coaching staff of the Oakland Athletics, who are in town playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mike Tomlin shared this image from his official Twitter page:

The biggest surprise every season is when the Steelers alumni show up for one of the practices. Check out the picture of everyone in attendance below, as well as Mike Tomczak and Louis Lipps posing for the camera.

As OTAs wind down, it seemed like a very eventful day off the practice field.

