Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

The Steel City Insider: A deep dive into Week 3 of Steelers OTAs

The Steelers are nearing the end of their offseason workouts, and it’s time to go inside the ropes to see and hear what has been going on at the team’s practice facility. Join Jeremy Hritz and our own Steel City Insider Jim Wexell as they have special guest Mike Prisuta on to discuss everything black-and-gold!

The Curtain Call: Do the Steelers have the coverage they need at linebacker?

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into the ‘23 regular season. Tonight, Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White take a look at the Steelers linebacker depth chart and ask if the Steelers are set or in need of help.

News and Notes

LB or not LB

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Numbers that made the difference in the Steel Curtain era

Stats will make a difference in 2023 for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to emulate championship teams from the glory years of the 1970s in the Steel City. What specific numbers made the difference back in the Steel Curtain days of yesterday. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Listen as Dave pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Numbers that made the difference in the Steel Curtain era

and more geeky numbers!

