Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 9: A different type of “workout” for the team

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 9 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

There are some fans who will hate what they are about to see, but the Steelers, as they typically do, gave the team a light workout today before heading to have some fun. Under Bill Cowher he was known for taking his team to see an inspirational movie, and Mike Tomlin was known for taking his team to Dave & Busters.

This year the team took in some games, but it also included things like go-karts. Check out some of the video below, including Najee Harris dominating the rookies in a race around the speedway.

There was some actual football to discuss, and this tid-bit from Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow was interesting. Expect the Steelers offense to use a lot of tight end groups, all in to develop mismatches for the defense.

How confident are the Steelers in the offense’s success? According to Farabaugh, the Steelers feel with the weapons they have they will be able to match up with anyone.

One thing that's clear about the Steelers offense — they are going to be multiple personnel and use the deep TE they have to create mismatches.



That locker room feels like they can match up well against anyone because they have a diverse group of mismatch weapons. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 7, 2023

Now check out some other videos and interviews from the 9th OTA workout:

Video

Joey Porter Jr. getting to work pic.twitter.com/ss8lgRsGYn — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 7, 2023

The Trice is Right pic.twitter.com/8P9kVLAYiz — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 7, 2023

Interviews

Minkah Fitzpatrick: "I think we are ahead of the game." pic.twitter.com/iphA7LDzcC — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 7, 2023

Photos

Things got a little competitive at team building pic.twitter.com/7PW5QDdxTa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 7, 2023

