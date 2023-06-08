Steelers 2023 preseason schedule complete with times and broadcast information

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the remainder of the offseason, but training camp, and by proxy the preseason, is on the horizon. As players typically report to training camp near the end of July, it is early in August when the boys in black-and-gold will be back on the field.

While the 2023 regular season schedule was released in its entirety earlier in the month, the three game preseason was not completely known. The final week of the preseason had the location and date, but the time and broadcast information wasn’t known.

But it is now.

Check out the complete information for the Steelers 2023 preseason schedule:

Preseason Week 1, Friday 8/11 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 7:00pm ET

TV: KDKA

RADIO: SNR • WDVE 102.5 FM • WBGG 970 AM

Preseason Week 2, Saturday, 8/18 — vs. Buffalo Bills

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: KDKA

RADIO: SNR • WDVE 102.5 FM • WBGG 970 AM

Preseason Week 3, Thursday, 8/24 — at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 7:30pm ET

TV: KDKA

RADIO: SNR • WDVE 102.5 FM • WBGG 970 AM

It is noteworthy how there are no nationally televised games for the Steelers this year. Typically, the Steelers are featured on NBC or NFL Network during at least one of their preseason games, but at this point that isn’t the case in 2023.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of their OTAs and NFL offseason.