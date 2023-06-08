The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the dates for 2023 training camp

After their glorious return last season after they were forced to hold camp in Pittsburgh the previous two years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to St. Vincent College for 2023 training camp. Although there was no doubt the Steelers were going back to Latrobe, the arrival date and when practices would be open to the public I had yet to be disclosed until now.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced all their scheduled dates in regards to 2023 training camp.

The Steelers will be reporting to St. Vincent College on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The first of the 16 practices open to the public will be the following day on Thursday, July 27. All practices, unless given a special designation, will begin at 1:55 PM at Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent College.

The Steelers will also have their “Friday Night Lights” practice on Friday, August 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 PM.

For those looking to attend but wanting to see a work out more than “football in shorts,” the Steelers first padded practice is scheduled to be Tuesday, August 1. But don’t wait too long, as the last scheduled practice open to the public will be Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 AM before the Steelers break camp ahead of their home preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

The complete training camp schedule can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com:

(Note that all practice dates and times are subject to change, especially due to weather)