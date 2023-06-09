Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: OTA Me ASAP

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the grooming of Kenny continues on and off the field, but he may have accidentally been given a Brownies curse. OTAs are bringing some new nicknames to the black and gold, but we can’t get behind all of them. Then we look back at the 1988 season when Chuck Noll was getting the Matt Canada treatment. Hosted by Kyle Chrise, Greg Benevent and DJ Denny G.

Rundown of the show:

OMG They’re Grooming Kenny

OTA Me ASAP

Blame Canada

Noll in ‘88

Steelers Blackjack

Much, Much More

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Preview: Playing devil’s advocate heading into minicamp

The optimism surrounding the Steelers is high in some circles, but playing devil’s advocate can be enlightening. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Devil’s Advocate to the Steelers

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Friday: It’s crazy, but the Steelers may actually have a plan in place

Sometimes it seems like the Steelers don’t have much of a scripted directional going into any given season, however, it seems like the franchise may actually have a plan firmly in place. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

A plan of action for 2023 in Steeltown?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE