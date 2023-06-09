Cory Trice Jr. joins the Steelers with a giant chip on his shoulder

The Pittsburgh Steelers double-dipped at the cornerback position in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they are getting plenty of buzz as the team wrapped up Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this past week.

One of those aforementioned cornerbacks who is turning heads is 7th Round pick Cory Trice Jr.

Trice, who played his college football at Purdue, suffered an ACL tear during his Junior season and was overlooked by all 32 NFL teams during the draft process. When the Steelers made him a draft pick, as expected he developed a giant chip on his shoulder.

“Every day I think about it,” said Trice. “I try to go out there and prove how good I am and just contribute to the team.”

Trice might have a chip on his shoulder, but he also doesn’t believe he is a perfect prospect either. He knows he has a lot of work to do, but admits he’s felt he has had some good workouts throughout OTAs.

“I feel like I am having a good camp,” said Trice. “Of course, I want to improve. I definitely want to keep getting better and better. I go to the coaches and ask what can I improve on? The players let me know what I can improve on. I am trying to get better every play.”

When it comes to respect, Trice knows it isn’t something which is given. He’s going to have to earn it, and it starts with the respect of his teammates and coaches.

“That is just in life. You have to gain respect,” said Trice. “You have to earn it, it’s never given. Just trying to go in, be the best I can be, contribute and try to improve.”

With Trice and fellow rookie Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers have approached the cornerback position in a different way. They are focused on tall, and long, cornerbacks. Both have very similar body builds, and they are of the thing and lanky build. It has caused some to call them “Avatars”, from the movie. Trice doesn’t know what that comparison means, but he’s fine with it if his head coach gives them that nickname.

“I didn’t know anything about what an Avatar was,” said Trice. “I hear they are tall aliens. I think that is good, especially if Mike Tomlin calls us that. I am going to take it and roll with it. I never heard him say it, but I know he probably said it around.”

Can Trice be an impact player in Year 1? That is a lot to ask, but if he is capable of proving his worth in many ways, along with Porter, the Steelers could be set up at the cornerback position in a lot of ways for the long term.

