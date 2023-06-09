 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 10: “Hey Rookie! Welcome to the NFL”

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at practice, and it’s time to take a look at what went down.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 10 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

Every year there are moments both in minicamp and training camp where it is time for young players, mainly rookies, to get acclimated to the NFL game. Some call these the “Welcome to the NFL” moments.

An image from Thursday’s workout saw undrafted rookie Alfonzo Graham got to choose who he went up against in a particular offense vs. defense drill. Graham chose Minkah Fitzpatrick, and as the knight states in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade...

“You chose poorly.”

See the image below from Amanda Godsey, who likely was forced to remove the image from her personal Twitter:

What drill the two players were doing isn’t made known to the public, but I’m sure Graham won’t be calling out Minkah anytime soon.

In other news, Kenny Pickett is turning heads on the field, but also off the field in terms of his overall command of the offense.

Now let’s see what else happened at the final OTAs workout of the 2023 offseason...

Videos

Interviews

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...