Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 21

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. If there was a player who would be a SUPRISE to make the 53-man roster, who would it be and why?

2. On the flipside of that, if there was a player who would be a SUPRISE to NOT make the 53-man roster, who would it be and why?

3. If you were to travel to see a regular season game this year, which game would you choose? Money isn’t an issue in this decision...here are the options:

at Raiders

at Texans

at Rams

at Browns

at Bengals

at Colts

at Seahawks

at Ravens

4. Give me your prediction for the starting five offensive linemen from LEFT to RIGHT in Week 1?

5. How many players do you see Omar Khan adding before the start of training camp, if any?

6. Not including things like NFL Sunday Ticket, tickets to a game, or accommodations to a game, how much do you spend on the Steelers in a year? Not just “back and gold” items, but licensed Steelers apparel. Ballpark figure is fine...

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

