Which position group is most concerning for the 2023 Steelers ahead of training camp?

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season is now an afterthought and the 2023 offseason is rolling on. After having plenty of time to look back and reflect on both the accomplishments and shortcomings of this past year‘s team, the page has been turned to look forward for quite some time.

Since it’s impossible to go back and change the past, what’s most important when looking at 2022 is to see how it builds towards the future in 2023 and beyond. With much discussion about which position group the Steelers need to improve based on free agent losses, additions, and things of that nature, sometimes what gets lost in the shuffle‘s where the Steelers had both the most and least success in the previous year and how that builds into the following season. It’s possible for the Steelers to be losing no one at a given position yet still need to do something based on expectations coming up short the previous year. Additionally, another position group could be the strongest for the team and a focus on keeping the group intact might be the best approach.

Earlier this offseason, we looked at both the most concerning and least concerning position groups based on the 2022 season. The instructions were to only look back and not look forward. The next step was to take those results, mixed with the Steelers players that were set to become free agents at the beginning of the league year, and decide where the Steelers were set up the best and worst as they headed into free agency. Once free agency was six weeks old, we looked at the same questions just ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. After the draft was over, we looked at the question yet again based on the Steelers new rookies. Now that OTAs are complete and training camp is just around the corner, it’s time to look at the question yet again. Since the topic of strengths would probably lead more to the weakest spots in terms of the discussion, let’s go ahead and start with weaknesses today and save the strengths for tomorrow.

So the question for today is this: Which position group of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers is the biggest area of concern ahead of training camp? Remember, this will take the results from where we were looking back at this past season, how things stood before free agency, how things looked just before the draft, and how the draft played out to help answer the question now. Players lost and gained in free agency as well as drafted players and Undrafted Free Agents (UDFAs) will be listed.

*Player is still a free agent

**Player was released by the Steelers but still unsigned

Inside linebacker:

Looking back at 2022: 58%

Before free agency: 61%

Before the draft: 24%

Following the draft: 66%

Players lost: Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen*, Myles Jack**

Players gained: Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Nick Kwiatoski

Drafted players and UDFAs: None

This position group was the overwhelming winner last time. The Steelers added Nick Kwiatoski following minicamp, but will it be enough to ease the minds of the fans?

Offensive line:

Looking back at 2022: 21%

Before free agency: 16%

Before the draft: 20%

Following the draft: 1%

Players lost: J.C. Hassenauer, Trent Scott, Jesse Davis*

Players gained: Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, Le’Raven Clark

Drafted players and UDFAs: Broderick Jones, Spencer Anderson

The draft made all the difference in the world last time around. Does Steelers’ Nation still feel the same after OTAs?

Defensive line:

Looking back at 2022: 9%

Before free agency: 11%

Before the draft: 10%

Following the draft: 3%

Players lost: Chris Wormley*, Tyson Alualu*

Players gained: Breiden Fehoko, Armon Watts

Drafted players and UDFAs: Keeanu Benton, James Nyamwaya

After using a second-round pick on a defensive lineman the concern dropped following the draft. With as many players the Steelers have at the position, will they be able to find someone to step up?

Cornerback:

Looking back at 2022: 5%

Before free agency: 9%

Before the draft: 29%

Following the draft: 1%

Players lost: Cam Sutton, Arthur Maulet**, Ahkello Witherspoon

Players gained: Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Luq Barcoo

Drafted players and UDFAs: Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr.

When the Steelers double-dipped at cornerback in the draft, the concern plummeted to being nonexistent. Does the cornerback room now have the depth needed for the upcoming season?

Quarterback:

Looking back at 2022: 2%

Before free agency: 0%

Before the draft: 0%

Following the draft: 2%

Players lost: None

Players gained: None

Drafted players and UDFAs: Tanner Morgan

There was not much concern at all throughout the process. Now that the Steelers have added Mason Rudolph back at QB3, will it change things?

Specialists:

Looking back at 2022: 1%

Before free agency: 0%

Before the draft: 0%

Following the draft: 1%

Players lost: None

Players gained: Braden Mann, Rex Sunahara

Drafted players and UDFAs: B.T. Potter

The Steelers now have two players at every specialist position, so at least everyone has some form of competition.

Outside linebacker:

Looking back at 2022: 1%

Before free agency: 0%

Before the draft: 14%

Following the draft: 15%

Players lost: Malik Reed, Jamir Jones**

Players gained: Markus Golden

Drafted players and UDFAs: Nick Herbig, David Perales

This position group was on the rise when it came to concern. But since the last poll, the Steelers added Markus Golden. Did he ease the concern?

Wide receiver:

Looking back at 2022: 1%

Before free agency: 1%

Before the draft: 1%

Following the draft: 2%

Players lost: Steven Sims, Anthony Miller**

Players gained: Allen Robinson, Hakeem Butler

Drafted players and UDFAs: Jordan Byrd

This position group was very low throughout the process. Since the last time, the Steelers added Hakeem Butler and released Anthony Miller. Will either of those transactions move the needle?

Tight end:

Looking back at 2022: 0%

Before free agency: 0%

Before the draft: 0%

Following the draft: 0%

Players lost: None

Players gained: None

Drafted players and UDFAs: Darnell Washington

This group had 0% the entire time. There’s nothing else to be said.

Running back:

Looking back at 2022: 0%

Before free agency: 0%

Before the draft: 0%

Following the draft: 2%

Players lost: Derek Watt*, Benny Snell Jr.*

Player gained: None

Drafted players and UDFAs: Alfonzo Graham

There hasn’t been much movement in this position group either throughout the offseason and the last time around was the first time it showed any concern.

Safety:

Looking back at 2022: 0%

Before free agency: 1%

Before the draft: 1%

Following the draft: 7%

Players lost: Terrell Edmunds, Karl Joseph*

Players gained: Keanu Neal

Drafted players and UDFAs: None

The Steelers didn’t add anybody at safety during the draft which made the concern rise. But did it stay that way?

So there is a brief reminder as to how each position group performed in the four previous polls, as well as players lost and gained in free agency and on draft weekend. Now the rest of the story is up to you. Which position group do you believe is the most concerning ahead of 2023 training camp? Make sure to vote in the poll and leave your thoughts in the comments below.