Way-too-early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers add a physical safety in Round 1

A couple months ago, I did my annual way-too-early mock draft, and I was challenged to do an exercise I once attempted, but had made an annual tradition. Well, being my last week at BTSC, I feel obligated to fulfil my promise and come through with — yes, you heard it — a 2025 mock draft!

Will any of these selections actually come to fruition? Maybe one or two, but I wouldn’t expect any more than that. This is merely a fun exercise that I hope will wet your appetite for what is to come in future drafts. While it’s hard to gauge how good of a draft the 2025 class will be, it’s reasonable to expect several quarterbacks toward the top.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has a great opportunity to be the top quarterback in the class, as he has shown flashes of brilliance when coming in to replace D.J. Uiagalelei. With an intriguing variety of weapons, Penn State’s Drew Allar is in great position to be in the conversation as well. Other names include Alabama’s Ty Simpson, Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman, N.C. State’s M.J. Morris, and Ole Miss’ Walker Howard.

Fortunately, the Steelers should not have to look that direction, assuming Kenny Pickett continues to make progress in his development. However, until the Steelers find someone better than Keanu Neal, strong safety will continue to be a major need, while defensive line and offensive line will likely prioritized by this new-look front office. Expect those to be positions the Steelers look at in 2025, especially with some key veteran players coming off the books after 2024.

1. Rams- Cade Klubnik | QB | Clemson

2. Titans- Bear Alexander | DL | USC

3. Cardinals- Drew Allar | QB | Penn State

4. Raiders- Kelvin Banks | OT | Texas

5. Buccaneers- Mykel Williams | DL | Georgia

6. Falcons- Will Campbell | OT | LSU

***PROJECTED TRADE*** (Titans trade 2026 1st and 2nd round picks to Panthers)

7. Titans- Evan Stewart | WR | Texas A&M

8. Texans- Will Johnson | CB | Michigan

9. Patriots- Deone Walker | DL | Kentucky

10. Vikings- Devin Brown | QB | Ohio State

11. Commanders- Nick Singleton | RB | Penn State

12. Jets- Harold Perkins | ILB | LSU

13. Browns- Davison Igbinosun | CB | Ohio State

14. Packers- Benjamin Morrison | CB | Notre Dame

15. Ravens- Dani Dennis-Sutton | DL | Penn State

16. Colts- Malaki Starks | S | Georgia

17. Broncos- Dasan McCullough | EDGE | Oklahoma

18. Bears- Tyler Booker | OL | Alabama

19. Saints- Mason Tyler | TE | LSU

20. Cowboys- Domani Jackson | CB | USC

21. Chargers- Donovan Edwards | RB | Michigan

22. Dolphins- Luther Burden | WR | Missouri

23. Giants- Jeremiah Alexander | EDGE | Alabama

24. Bills- Blake Miller | OT | Clemson

25. Seahawks- Conner Weigman | QB | Texas A&M

26. Bengals- Shemar James | ILB | Florida

27. 49ers- Cole Hutson | OL | Texas

28. Jaguars- Oscar Delp | TE | Georgia

29. Eagles- Barion Brown | WR | Kentucky

30. Steelers- Nick Emmanwori | S | South Carolina

Finding true strong safeties is getting harder and harder. Thus, when a high-profile player at said position is available, he has to be considered, especially for teams in need of one. This is the case for the Steelers, who, if unable to find a better option in 2024, will be in desperate need of help at strong safety. At 6’3”, 220 pounds, Emmanwori balances his “thumper” mentality with good range and sufficient fluidity in coverage. If he continues to develop his raw athleticism, he has the potential to become one of the game’s top safeties.

31. Lions- Zach Rice | OT | North Carolina

32. Chiefs- Quinshon Judkins | RB | Ole Miss

Well, Steelers fans, I kept my word, and I hope you enjoyed reading it more than I did writing it!

