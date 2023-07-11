Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers shows, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language: What if the Steelers were in the NFC?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not ranked very high when it comes to AFC Power Rankings. In the NFC, the Steelers would be a favorite to make the playoffs. How would things shake out if Mike Tomlin’s team resided in the other conference? All this and more as Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment on BAD Language.

News and Notes

Where would the Steelers Power Rank in the NFC?

Steelers Hangover: Camp Holdouts, Rumors & Center Power Ranking

Today on the Hangover we address the camp holdout and new player acquisition rumors. we also continue the player positions rank debate series and today we discuss the center position. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J, and Shannon White giving their OTA observations of the Steelers on the latest episode of the Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Camp Rumors

Potential Holdouts

Center Power Rankings

Pump Your Breaks: The Pilot Episode, #No Flyin

Welcome to an all-new show at Steel Curtain Network where Kevin Tate and Shaun Gurley of SCN’s The Homies challenge each other on fascinating Steelers topics of today and all time.

Three Rivers vs Heinz

Three Rivers (1970-2000) Regular Season: 169-67-0 win percentage 71.6% Playoffs: 13-5 win percentage 72.2%

Heinz Field | Acrisure (2001-2023) Regular Season: 126-49-2 | 71.1% win percentage Playoffs: 8-6 | 57.1 win percentage

Best Pittsburgh Sports Team Song?

Final Thoughts

