15 players from the Steelers 2022 roster who are still unsigned

The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner as parts of some teams will be reporting to training camp next week. With some teams having their rookies report as early as July 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers are actually the final team to report to training camp on Wednesday, July 26.

As teams begin practices, the fluctuation of the roster will once again kick in. But what players are actually available for the Steelers or other NFL teams who are looking?

When it comes to the Steelers 2022 roster, there are still 15 players who were with the team who are not currently on any NFL roster at this time according to overthecap.com (OTC). Although some of these players were on the Reserve/Injured List (IR) for the Steelers last year, these are familiar names which fans could hear joining a team whether it be in Latrobe or for another NFL franchise.

Rather than list all of these players together, I’m separating them into three categories: players who were on IR last season, players who are unrestricted free agents because their contract with the Steelers expired, and players are street free agents because they were released.

To clear the deck, I’m starting off with the players who were on IR for the Steelers all last year as they technically would fit into other categories. One player who was left off of this list is Anthony Miller because he signed a new contract with the Steelers this spring before he was released.

On Injured Reserve in 2022:

S Karl Joseph (contract expired)

RB Jeremy McNichols (not tendered)

CB Carlins Platel (released)

The Steelers had the option to keep Jeremy McNichols as a restricted free agent according to OTC, but the price tag for this was quite hefty at $2.627 million. At this time the Steelers have not brought back Karl Joseph who signed a one-year deal last season before landing on IR. Cornerback Carlins Platel was a longshot to make the roster in 2022 before going on IR and was released earlier this offseason.

Contract Expired:

DL Chris Wormley

FB Derek Watt

OT Jesse Davis

DL Tyson Alualu

S/LB Marcus Allen

RB Benny Snell Jr.

The six players on this list could likely be split into three different categories. The first one, which is strictly Chris Wormley, is a player who has not been signed likely because of his significant knee injury he suffered in Week 17 last season. Players such as Derek Watt, Jesse Davis, and Tyson Alualu are ones who have been in the NFL for some time and are all past their 30th birthday. As for Marcus Allen and Benny Snell, they are more fringe-of-the-roster players who play more special teams and may not be able to find another landing spot.

Released:

LB Myles Jack

CB William Jackson III

CB Arthur Maulet

LB Tae Crowder

WR Anthony MIller

OLB Jamir Jones

Although Anthony Miller spent the entire 2022 season on IR, I placed him in this category because the Steelers signed him to a new deal for 2023 only to release him following minicamp. William Jackson III also finished the year on IR for the Steelers and never appeared in a game, but the Steelers had to unload his massive contract ahead of the new league year. Myles Jack was on the chopping block with his salary once the Steelers signed multiple inside linebackers. Tae Crowder stuck around a little longer until the Steelers needed roster space but was someone who spent only a few weeks on the Steelers roster at the end of 2022. Arthur Maulet was cut more recently per his request and has yet to find another team while Jameer Jones was surprisingly released only to find later there were battery charges against him.

Whether or not any of these players land with the black and gold isn’t necessarily the question as much as it is if they will find a home with any other NFL team. Are there any players listed above you think the Steelers may call upon if they find a need during training camp? Which player is likely to be the first to land in another NFL city? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.