Which was better? Three Rivers Stadium, or Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their share of riches in their franchise history, and the vast majority of those riches have come within the physical structures of Three Rivers Stadium and Heinz Field, now called Acrisure Stadium.

Both venues, and we’re only talking about Steelers and not the Pittsburgh Pirates time at Three Rivers, have had their legendary moments.

Three Rivers stadium was where the most famous NFL play ever happened. That was the Immaculate Reception, which celebrated a 50 year anniversary in 2022. Three Rivers was also the host stadium for the 70s dynasty as they won 4 Super Bowls in 6 seasons. This isn’t to downplay the work which was done in the 80s and 90s, but just a glimpse of the success the Steelers had in that venue.

As for Heinz Field, now Acrisure Stadium, there have been plenty of exciting moments, most of which can be recalled easier due to recency bias. You have Troy Polamalu’s interception on Joe Flacco in the AFC Championship game. The Immaculate Extension with Antonio Brown at the goal line vs. the Ravens to seal the AFC North crown. Some might even include the 2022 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and Steelers where Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for the game-winning score on Christmas Eve, and the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

With that said, which venue was better? You can answer this in a multitude of ways. You could talk about viewing experience, overall experience of games at the venue, or even just your own personal history/account of all that was accomplished at that specific venue.

Vote on what you think was better in the poll below, and be sure to explain your reasoning behind your vote in the comments below:

