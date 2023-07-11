T.J. Watt makes history on new Wheaties cover

For many kids growing up, especially during my childhood in the 80s and 90s, one day being featured on the cover of a Wheaties cereal box would be a dream come true. With athletes who are performing at the top of their field in a variety of sports being shown on the iconic orange cover, many times it means one had reached the pinnacle of their sport.

For the Steelers T.J. Watt, this dream has now become a reality.

Announced by General Mills on Tuesday, T.J. Watt and retired brother J.J. will be featured on the upcoming cover for Wheaties cereal. It will be the first time since 1934 a duo has been featured on the box and will be the first time in Wheaties history where brothers appear on the cover.

T.J. and J.J. Watt will be on the Wheaties box, the first pair of brothers to ever do it, and the first duo to do it since 1934. pic.twitter.com/1wAYL2Ntkd — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 11, 2023

For those who are curious where the other Watt brother could be found, Derek Watt does appear in a picture of the three brothers on the back of the box.

Some of the all-time greats across a number of sports have been depicted on the cover of Wheaties. Lou Gehrig was the first athlete to appear on the box in 1934. Aviators Martin and Osa Johnson appeared on the cover as the first couple also in 1934 and golfer Babe Didrikson Zaharias was the first female athlete in 1935. Track and field superstar Jesse Owens became the first African-American athlete on the Wheaties cover in 1936 all as a part of their slogan of “The Breakfast of Champions.”

With athletes being depicted on either the sides or the back of the box, the first player to appear on the front of the box was pole vaulter Bob Richards in 1958. The first African-American on the front of a Wheaties box was Walter Payton in 1986, a cover I fondly remember from my childhood.

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, players such as Joe Greene, Franco Harris, and Terry Bradshaw have appeared on the front cover. Additionally, a montage of Steelers with Neil O’Donnell, Greg Lloyd, Barry Foster, Bam Morris, and Carnell Lake appeared as the 1992 Central Divison Champions. The 1995 AFC Champion Steelers saw a cover with O’Donnell, Morris, and Lloyd along with Kevin Greene and Yancy Thigpen.

As for the Wheaties box featuring T.J. and J.J. Watt on the front cover, it will be available in stores later this month.