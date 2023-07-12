Sometimes moving forward takes looking back

Change is a part of life, and just like with most endeavors, there comes a time to move on and begin a new journey.

For this content creator, my opportunities with SB Nation and the Behind the Steel Curtain family began back in 2020, when Jeff Hartman offered me a chance to host my own podcast, The Steelers Fantasy Football Fix, after I sent one of what were likely many emails BTSC’s main man regularly received, asking for an opportunity to break into the sports media world. Jeff’s gracious invitation allowed me to share my passion for Pittsburgh and Fantasy football with whoever wanted to lend their ear for 30 minutes every Wednesday afternoon.

What has evolved from that I couldn’t have predicted or imagined at that time. It may seem small to most, but that chance email turning into three weekly podcast appearances and a couple articles a week about my Steelers and NFL thoughts has been an absolutely amazing journey! I realize how fortunate I was to land such a fun opportunity, and I am grateful to each one of you who has read, commented on, and listened to my work with BTSC. It’s humbling and exciting to have my opinion and research ingested by this knowledgeable and kind fanbase.

All that to say, I will be leaving BTSC for a new opportunity, along with the majority of our editorial staff, to produce more quality Steelers and NFL content with The Steel Curtain Network, which is a part of the Fans First Sports Network. The website launches with new content this coming weekend, and I can’t wait to get started on this new venture! I hope you’ll follow us over to FFSN and become a part of this new family.

I’ll be continuing my series ranking the AFC North teams by position with a look at the Tight End groups for each squad, after hitting Quarterback, Running Back, and Wide Receiver here on BTSC. From there, you’ll see much more from me continuing to hit topics that I find especially fascinating about our Pittsburgh Steelers and more. You can still find me every Tuesday at noon on The Steelers Fix with my good buddy Andrew Wilbar, on the Steelers Sunday Night Q&A LIVE on YouTube, and every Friday on Jeff Hartman’s Let’s Ride show, wherever you get your podcasts!

Stay tuned for more to come, and please, please check out the new website and amazing content my colleagues and myself will be putting out every single day at the steelcurtainnetwork.com. I look forward to continuing our conversations.